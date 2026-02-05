Left Menu

Lula's Diplomatic Washington Visit

Brazilian President Lula is planning a trip to Washington in March to discuss peace initiatives with U.S. President Donald Trump. Lula expressed interest in joining Trump's Board of Peace, with a focus on discussions centered around Gaza, during an interview with news outlet UOL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:44 IST
Lula's Diplomatic Washington Visit
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced potential plans to visit Washington in early March. This visit would include discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump focusing on peace initiatives.

In an interview with news outlet UOL, Lula expressed an intention for Brazil to contribute to Trump's Board of Peace, emphasizing that efforts should concentrate on the Gaza region.

The discussions, if realized, have the potential to enhance diplomatic relationships between the two nations while aiming for broader peace objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026