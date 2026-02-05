Lula's Diplomatic Washington Visit

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced potential plans to visit Washington in early March. This visit would include discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump focusing on peace initiatives.

In an interview with news outlet UOL, Lula expressed an intention for Brazil to contribute to Trump's Board of Peace, emphasizing that efforts should concentrate on the Gaza region.

The discussions, if realized, have the potential to enhance diplomatic relationships between the two nations while aiming for broader peace objectives.

