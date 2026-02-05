Global Market Turbulence: AI Boon vs. Economic Concerns

On Thursday, MSCI's global equities gauge dipped, reflecting Wall Street's growing apprehension over the ballooning costs associated with the AI boom. The demand for U.S. Treasuries surged as weak labor market indicators emerged, while silver and oil prices endured significant setbacks.

The pressure on technology stocks and cautious capex plans by major players like Google parent Alphabet have sparked concerns about broader market downturns. Investors scrutinized labor market data in the absence of non-farm payroll figures due to a brief U.S. government shutdown and reacted to rising unemployment claims and reduced job openings.

Meanwhile, international markets and currencies showed volatility, with the Euro remaining steady amidst ECB rates, and the Japanese yen facing challenges ahead of national elections. Precious metals and oil reflected broader commodity instabilities, contributing to the uneasy global economic outlook.

