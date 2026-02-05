Left Menu

Dark Days in Santa Cruz: Cuba's Energy Crisis Deepens

The residents of Santa Cruz del Norte in Cuba are facing severe energy crises amid U.S. sanctions and disrupted oil supplies from Venezuela. With daily blackouts and scarce resources, locals struggle to cook and maintain basic living conditions. Tensions rise as hopes for alternative solutions remain uncertain.

In the coastal town of Santa Cruz del Norte, the scent of sulfur is a constant reminder of the oil production and major thermoelectric plant nearby. However, despite these energy sources, residents remain in darkness.

Mounting tensions between Cuba and the US, following disruptions in oil shipments from Venezuela, have deepened woes in the town east of Havana. Amid daily blackouts, residents like Kenia Montoya resort to using coal and firewood for cooking, with some even dismantling their homes for fuel.

Throughout the region, uncertainties mount as Cuba's oil reserves remain undisclosed, leaving residents to question their future amidst escalating shortages and economic pressures.

