AI Wave Sparks Tech Tumble: Investors Fret Over Future

U.S. software companies face a significant market slide as fears arise over AI's disruptive potential. The S&P 500 software index drops, eroding $1 trillion since January. Major firms, including ServiceNow and Microsoft, experience notable losses. Investor concerns about AI's long-term effects continue to stall recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 01:34 IST
Amidst growing concerns about the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, U.S. software and data services companies witnessed a significant market decline. The S&P 500 software and services index plummeted by 3.1%, potentially wiping out $1 trillion in market value since late January.

Major players in the tech industry, such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Microsoft, experienced sharp declines, while Thomson Reuters saw a record drop earlier in the week. The latter company's integration of AI technology heightened investor anxiety, leading to further volatility in the sector.

This market turbulence has triggered a broader shift out of technology stocks towards more traditional sectors. Analysts observe a significant rise in short interest, particularly in cybersecurity and SaaS firms, as uncertainty over AI's impact continues to loom large.

