Danone Recalls Baby Formula Across Austria and Germany

Danone SA has initiated a recall of specific batches of Aptamil and Milumil baby formula in Austria, prompted by concerns from the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety. The precautionary measure is a response to warnings about the safety of these products.

The recall has also been extended to Germany, citing possible cross-border trade. This step ensures that products distributed in both countries are subject to the same safety protocols to protect consumers.

Consumers in both Austria and Germany are advised to check batch numbers of purchased baby formulas and consult relevant authorities if they have any concerns. The recall highlights the importance of vigilant quality control in the food industry.

