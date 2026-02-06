Left Menu

Danone Recalls Baby Formula Across Austria and Germany

Danone SA is recalling certain batches of Aptamil and Milumil baby formulas in Austria following health agency warnings. The recall is extended to Germany due to potential cross-border trade. The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety has issued alerts to consumers regarding the recalled products.

Updated: 06-02-2026 01:41 IST
Danone SA has initiated a recall of specific batches of Aptamil and Milumil baby formula in Austria, prompted by concerns from the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety. The precautionary measure is a response to warnings about the safety of these products.

The recall has also been extended to Germany, citing possible cross-border trade. This step ensures that products distributed in both countries are subject to the same safety protocols to protect consumers.

Consumers in both Austria and Germany are advised to check batch numbers of purchased baby formulas and consult relevant authorities if they have any concerns. The recall highlights the importance of vigilant quality control in the food industry.

