Danone's Formula Recall Sparks Health Concerns in Austria
Danone is recalling over 120 batches of infant formula in Austria due to potential cereulide toxin contamination. The affected brands are Aptamil and Milumil. Because of cross-border trade, recalls may extend to Germany. Danone has not responded to requests for comments.
In a significant development, Danone has initiated the recall of more than 120 batches of infant formula across Austria, following concerns about contamination with the toxin cereulide, as reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday.
This recall affects two prominent brands, Aptamil and Milumil, and stems from warnings by the Austrian health ministry. There is potential for additional recalls in Germany due to cross-border distribution.
Despite the urgency, Danone has yet to issue a response to inquiries from Reuters seeking further explanation or comment on the situation.
