Malcolm Butler: From Super Bowl Legend to High School Coach

Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler may no longer be on the field when the Seattle Seahawks meet his old team in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch. However, the man behind one of the most memorable plays in NFL championship history still feels connected to the game.

An incredible eleven years after Butler's dramatic goal-line interception secured a 28-24 Super Bowl victory for the Patriots, the now-retired player remains a fixture at NFL title games, regardless of the teams playing. Butler acknowledges the special significance of this matchup, as he told Reuters, "I'm always invited to the Super Bowl. I made an iconic legendary play, but it doesn't matter who's playing in the Super Bowl — I'm always here."

Since retiring, Butler serves as an ambassador for the American Diabetes Association and coaches high school football in Houston, where his past highlights draw curiosity from young players. He attributes his success and composure on the field to his training with the Patriots under coach Bill Belichick.

