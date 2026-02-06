Left Menu

Malcolm Butler: From Super Bowl Legend to High School Coach

Former NFL player Malcolm Butler, famous for his Super Bowl-winning interception with the New England Patriots, remains a prominent figure in Super Bowl narratives. Now retired, Butler coaches high school football and participates in NFL events, reflecting on his memorable career and sharing anecdotes with his young athletes.

Updated: 06-02-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:14 IST
Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler may no longer be on the field when the Seattle Seahawks meet his old team in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch. However, the man behind one of the most memorable plays in NFL championship history still feels connected to the game.

An incredible eleven years after Butler's dramatic goal-line interception secured a 28-24 Super Bowl victory for the Patriots, the now-retired player remains a fixture at NFL title games, regardless of the teams playing. Butler acknowledges the special significance of this matchup, as he told Reuters, "I'm always invited to the Super Bowl. I made an iconic legendary play, but it doesn't matter who's playing in the Super Bowl — I'm always here."

Since retiring, Butler serves as an ambassador for the American Diabetes Association and coaches high school football in Houston, where his past highlights draw curiosity from young players. He attributes his success and composure on the field to his training with the Patriots under coach Bill Belichick.

