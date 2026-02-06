Left Menu

Kirin Holdings Sells Four Roses Bourbon Brand to E&J Gallo Winery

Kirin Holdings will sell its bourbon brand Four Roses to E&J Gallo Winery for up to $775 million. This sale is part of Kirin's strategy to focus on its healthcare business. E&J Gallo plans no changes to Four Roses' operations. Kirin acquired Four Roses in 2002.

Updated: 06-02-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 05:36 IST
Kirin Holdings announced the sale of its Kentucky bourbon brand, Four Roses, to E&J Gallo Winery for up to $775 million.

The transaction, expected to be finalized in the second quarter, aligns with Kirin's strategy to focus on its healthcare ventures. The Japanese brewer aims to reallocate resources towards businesses with potential for growth through its organizational capabilities.

There will be no operational changes as Gallo takes over Four Roses, a brand that maintained robust growth in the U.S. market since Kirin's acquisition in 2002. The deal signals Kirin's strategic pivot from the declining spirits sector in Japan.

