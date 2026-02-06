Kotdwar Community Leaders Appeal for Peace Amid Tensions Over Shop Name
Following an attack on gym trainer Deepak Kumar for supporting a shop owner amid name-change controversy in Kotdwar, local leaders are urging peace and dispelling social media rumors. Authorities have assured citizens of safety while promising strict action against disruptors. The situation remains monitored by police.
In Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, gym trainer Deepak Kumar was reportedly attacked after defending advocate Vakil Ahmad, whose shop became the focal point of controversy over its name. Kumar spoke after the incident, highlighting police assurances that such occurrences would not recur, and advising restraint among his supporters.
Vakil Ahmad, the owner of 'Baba School Dress and Matching Centre', echoed calls for calm and dismissed falsehoods spreading through social media. Ahmad emphasized the peaceful nature of Kotdwar and expressed confidence in the police's handling of the situation, stressing that businesses continue to operate normally.
The conflict, ignited on January 26 due to demands for Ahmad to rename his shop, intensified on January 31. Law enforcement, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh, maintains control through patrols and monitoring, urging public discretion. FIRs have been filed, with Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar ensuring legal action against offenders.
