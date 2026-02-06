Left Menu

Delhi Police's AHTU Triumphs in Finding Missing Minors

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police has successfully located and reunited two missing minor boys with their families. The minors, aged 12 and 15, were found after comprehensive investigations involving technical surveillance, social media, and community inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:20 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police has successfully reunited two missing minor boys with their families, after they disappeared from different areas in the city.

The first case involved a 12-year-old boy who vanished from Mukherjee Nagar on September 6, 2025. Due to the minor's mental instability, the AHTU stepped in, scrutinizing CCTV footage, conducting local inquiries, and employing social media to circulate missing person details. Their efforts paid off swiftly as the child was located and returned home.

The second incident concerned a 15-year-old from Wazirabad, who went missing on January 22, 2026, amidst family conflicts. Following technical surveillance and field verification, the unit, led by ASI Mahesh, found the boy on February 4 at Azadpur Subzi Mandi. Both minors have been handed back to local police for further proceedings.

