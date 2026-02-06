Delhi's Air Quality Sees Slight Improvement with Persistent Challenges

The air quality in Delhi experienced a slight improvement on Friday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 226 at 8 AM, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite dropping from 241 the previous day, the AQI remains in the poor category, and numerous areas in the national capital continue to endure pollution paired with a thin layer of fog.

CPCB data highlighted that locations such as Anand Vihar (261), Ashok Vihar (259), Chandani Chowk (240), and Dwarka Sector 8 (273) persisted within the 'poor' category. Additional areas including RK Puram (271) and Okhla Phase 2 (262) also faced similar conditions, while DTU (228) and Bawana (266) registered poor air quality.

Conversely, several locations witnessed improvement with AQI shifting to the 'moderate' category. Among these, IGI T3 (148), Mathura Road (183), Pusa (190), North Campus (202), and Lodhi Road (157) showed notable air quality betterment compared to industrial sectors. Despite this progress, a persistent smog layer lingers across parts of the city, maintaining the overall air situation as poor.

