Notorious Gang Member Arrested: Mohit's Capture by Special Cell

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Cell's South Western Range has captured Mohit, a notorious criminal and key member of the Manoj Morkhedia gang, linked to the Narela firing incident. Acting on confidential information, law enforcement officials conducted a successful raid in Punjabi Colony, Narela, leading to his arrest.

Mohit, wanted under multiple sections for his involvement in serious crimes, had been evading capture by moving across various hideouts in Delhi-NCR. His criminal record includes attempted murder and assault, marking him as a significant threat to public safety.

During police interrogation, Mohit admitted to being a repeat offender, involved in supplying illegal arms to the gang. His capture followed an altercation over toll tax that escalated into the Narela firing, during which he and his accomplices attempted an armed attack on Kuldeep Singh on January 30. Fortunately, Singh escaped unscathed.

