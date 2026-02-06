Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Arrested: Mohit's Capture by Special Cell

The Special Cell, South Western Range, has successfully apprehended Mohit, an active member of the Manoj Morkhedia gang, wanted in the Narela firing case. Acting on a tip-off, the police traced and arrested him in Punjabi Colony, Narela, Delhi. Mohit faces charges of attempted murder, assault, and supplying illegal arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:22 IST
Notorious Gang Member Arrested: Mohit's Capture by Special Cell
Representative Image (File Photo/ Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Cell's South Western Range has captured Mohit, a notorious criminal and key member of the Manoj Morkhedia gang, linked to the Narela firing incident. Acting on confidential information, law enforcement officials conducted a successful raid in Punjabi Colony, Narela, leading to his arrest.

Mohit, wanted under multiple sections for his involvement in serious crimes, had been evading capture by moving across various hideouts in Delhi-NCR. His criminal record includes attempted murder and assault, marking him as a significant threat to public safety.

During police interrogation, Mohit admitted to being a repeat offender, involved in supplying illegal arms to the gang. His capture followed an altercation over toll tax that escalated into the Narela firing, during which he and his accomplices attempted an armed attack on Kuldeep Singh on January 30. Fortunately, Singh escaped unscathed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026