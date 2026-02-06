Left Menu

Political Turmoil Escalates in Bihar Assembly as Nitish and Tejashwi Clash

The Bihar Legislative Assembly was the scene of intense debate as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confronted Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav over alleged financial misconduct. Meanwhile, Anant Singh, a JD(U) MLA, took his oath amid controversy, claiming innocence in a murder case that led to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:27 IST
Political Turmoil Escalates in Bihar Assembly as Nitish and Tejashwi Clash
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/Bihar Vidhan SabhaTV/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery session, the Bihar Legislative Assembly became a battleground of words as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav clashed over political controversies. The Bihar Assembly Budget Session turned tense when Kumar accused Yadav of manipulating six MLAs with alleged monetary incentives to destabilize the government in 2024.

The exchange intensified after Kumar questioned Yadav, "How much money did you pay to those 6 MLAs? Where did you get that money from?" Earlier this week, Anant Singh, a Janta Dal (United) MLA, took an oath in the assembly after being released from Beur Jail, where he was held for his alleged involvement in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Despite legal troubles, Singh emerged victorious from the Mokama constituency by a margin of over 28,000 votes. Speaking to the press, Singh declared his innocence and vowed to seek justice. The Patna Police had previously arrested Singh in connection with the murder, along with associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, with ongoing court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026