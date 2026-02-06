Political Turmoil Escalates in Bihar Assembly as Nitish and Tejashwi Clash

In a fiery session, the Bihar Legislative Assembly became a battleground of words as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav clashed over political controversies. The Bihar Assembly Budget Session turned tense when Kumar accused Yadav of manipulating six MLAs with alleged monetary incentives to destabilize the government in 2024.

The exchange intensified after Kumar questioned Yadav, "How much money did you pay to those 6 MLAs? Where did you get that money from?" Earlier this week, Anant Singh, a Janta Dal (United) MLA, took an oath in the assembly after being released from Beur Jail, where he was held for his alleged involvement in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Despite legal troubles, Singh emerged victorious from the Mokama constituency by a margin of over 28,000 votes. Speaking to the press, Singh declared his innocence and vowed to seek justice. The Patna Police had previously arrested Singh in connection with the murder, along with associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, with ongoing court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)