Himachal Pradesh Embraces AI Learning Platform and Green Energy Initiatives

In a groundbreaking move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 'Padhai with AI' initiative in Bilaspur, aimed at revolutionizing education through advanced digital learning for students preparing for competitive exams. The initiative signifies a key step in educational reform, providing equal and continuous digital learning opportunities with academic support.

Addressing the event, Sukhu emphasized education as a transformative societal tool rather than just syllabi completion. He affirmed the state government's commitment to innovation in education, ensuring that every child receives equal access to quality learning opportunities to spur social change.

Further bolstering the state's growth, an MoU was signed with Geotropy India Pvt. Ltd. to propel Himachal towards becoming a Green Energy State. This agreement marks efforts to explore geothermal energy, tapping into the state's significant potential, thereby reducing reliance on conventional energy methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)