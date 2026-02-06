Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Advances Green Energy Goals with New Geothermal Project

Himachal Pradesh signed an MoU with Geotropy India Pvt. Ltd. to explore geothermal energy, pushing towards its green energy aspirations. Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized utilizing geothermal sources for sustainable power. The state inaugurated infrastructure projects in the Una district, focusing on connectivity and youth development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:23 IST
Himachal Pradesh Advances Green Energy Goals with New Geothermal Project
Geotropy India and HP Government sign MoU(Photo/HPCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards establishing Himachal Pradesh as a Green Energy State, Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a partnership with Geotropy India Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Chief Engineer D.P. Gupt on behalf of the state government, signifies a commitment to harnessing geothermal energy as a clean and sustainable power source. Ambassador of Iceland to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi were present at the agreement's signing.

The MoU brings Tomos Otto Hansson, Chairperson of Iceland-based GEOTROPY ehf, to the forefront of a project that aims to leverage the state's rich geothermal resources. Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the environmental benefits and continuous availability of geothermal energy, urging the company to commence exploration promptly to mitigate reliance on traditional energy resources.

Concurrently, the Chief Minister inaugurated two major development projects in the Amb sub-division of Una district, costing Rs 16.26 crore. The upgraded Takarla-Baduhi road and the new Amb-Gagret-Harijan Basti road, alongside a bridge, promise enhanced connectivity for more than 11,000 residents. Additionally, the inauguration of the Samarthya Gyandeep Library and Gymnasium stands to enrich local education and physical fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026