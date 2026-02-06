Himachal Pradesh Advances Green Energy Goals with New Geothermal Project

In a significant stride towards establishing Himachal Pradesh as a Green Energy State, Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu initiated a partnership with Geotropy India Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Chief Engineer D.P. Gupt on behalf of the state government, signifies a commitment to harnessing geothermal energy as a clean and sustainable power source. Ambassador of Iceland to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi were present at the agreement's signing.

The MoU brings Tomos Otto Hansson, Chairperson of Iceland-based GEOTROPY ehf, to the forefront of a project that aims to leverage the state's rich geothermal resources. Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the environmental benefits and continuous availability of geothermal energy, urging the company to commence exploration promptly to mitigate reliance on traditional energy resources.

Concurrently, the Chief Minister inaugurated two major development projects in the Amb sub-division of Una district, costing Rs 16.26 crore. The upgraded Takarla-Baduhi road and the new Amb-Gagret-Harijan Basti road, alongside a bridge, promise enhanced connectivity for more than 11,000 residents. Additionally, the inauguration of the Samarthya Gyandeep Library and Gymnasium stands to enrich local education and physical fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)