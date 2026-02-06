Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates 25% Dearness Allowance Hike for West Bengal Employees

The Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal government to clear a 25% dearness allowance for state employees, including teachers and police officers. CPI(M) State Secretary Md Salim welcomed the verdict, calling it a rightful entitlement. The decision marks a victory for nearly 20 lakh state employees seeking long-awaited dues.

MD Salim (CPIM General Secretary) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a decisive ruling instructing the West Bengal government to implement a 25% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, marking a significant win for over 20 lakh state workers.

In response to the ruling, CPI(M) State Secretary Md Salim expressed approval, emphasizing that it represents a rightful entitlement for state employees, which the Mamata Banerjee-led administration had contested in court.

The judgment, delivered by Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra, mandates the settlement of DA arrears from 2008-2019, providing long-denied financial relief to state employees.

