Vivek Oberoi Secures Court Protection Against Identity Misuse

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to offer interim protection to actor and businessman Vivek Anand Oberoi amidst allegations of rampant misuse of his personality and publicity rights. The court issued notices concerning unauthorized use of his name, image, and other identifiable traits through fake social media accounts, illicit merchandise, and AI content.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, upon hearing Oberoi's plea, observed that a strong case had been established. The court noted that there was a significant threat to Oberoi's reputation if immediate action wasn't taken to prevent further exploitation of his identity for personal and commercial gain.

Oberoi, a well-known actor and entrepreneur, had brought attention to unauthorized content claiming association or endorsement from him. The court highlighted the existence of fake accounts, AI-deepfakes, and unauthorized merchandise, deciding it was crucial to protect Oberoi's public persona from such digital abuses.

The court specifically restrained entities and individuals from further exploiting Oberoi's personality rights using advanced technologies. It ordered the removal of the infringing links and directed internet platforms to divulge details of offending sources promptly.

As proceedings continue, traders and online hosts involved have been issued summonses to respond within 30 days. The case is set to proceed with further hearings scheduled for later dates to ensure compliance with the court's directives.

