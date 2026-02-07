Metro Fare Hike: Shivakumar Responds to Criticism, Points to Central Authority

Amid ongoing complaints regarding the recent metro fare increase, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has unequivocally stated that responsibility lies with a committee led by a Union government-appointed secretary. Speaking in Mangaluru and at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar noted that he had not been consulted about the fare adjustment.

Responding to BJP's allegations that the fare hike resulted from the state government's reluctance to financially support the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Shivakumar challenged the opposition to outline its contributions to the state during its tenure. Shivakumar also rebuffed MP Tejaswi Surya's criticisms of unauthorised fare increases, suggesting that Surya lacks practical governance experience.

Touching on speculation regarding leadership changes and his potential ascent to Chief Minister, Shivakumar emphasized adherence to party strategy. While acknowledging public and legislative support for his candidacy, he underscored the need to follow the party's direction. Speculations about a leadership change post-budget were met with a measured, 'Time will answer' response.

(With inputs from agencies.)