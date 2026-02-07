Left Menu

Metro Fare Hike: Shivakumar Responds to Criticism, Points to Central Authority

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified the Karnataka government's stance on the metro fare increase, attributing responsibility to a Union government-appointed committee. Criticizing the BJP's comments, Shivakumar emphasized the necessity of party decisions amid speculation of leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:44 IST
Metro Fare Hike: Shivakumar Responds to Criticism, Points to Central Authority
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing complaints regarding the recent metro fare increase, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has unequivocally stated that responsibility lies with a committee led by a Union government-appointed secretary. Speaking in Mangaluru and at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar noted that he had not been consulted about the fare adjustment.

Responding to BJP's allegations that the fare hike resulted from the state government's reluctance to financially support the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Shivakumar challenged the opposition to outline its contributions to the state during its tenure. Shivakumar also rebuffed MP Tejaswi Surya's criticisms of unauthorised fare increases, suggesting that Surya lacks practical governance experience.

Touching on speculation regarding leadership changes and his potential ascent to Chief Minister, Shivakumar emphasized adherence to party strategy. While acknowledging public and legislative support for his candidacy, he underscored the need to follow the party's direction. Speculations about a leadership change post-budget were met with a measured, 'Time will answer' response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

Father's Controversial Voting Lesson Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

 India
3
Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

 India
4
Milan's Olympic Tension: Protests Highlight Housing and Environmental Issues

Milan's Olympic Tension: Protests Highlight Housing and Environmental Issues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026