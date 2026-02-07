Left Menu

Brightening Lives: Solar Light Reaches Remote Tribal Hamlets

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated an off-grid solar project providing electricity to 611 tribal households in the Nallamalla Forest. The initiative aims to enhance living conditions through sustainable energy. The project also highlights the need for improved road connectivity and additional solar installations for agriculture.

Brightening Lives: Solar Light Reaches Remote Tribal Hamlets
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable development, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated an off-grid solar project, lighting up the lives of over 600 tribal households in the remote Nallamalla Forest, Prakasam district.

The ambitious endeavor, costing approximately Rs 3 crore, equips 611 tribal families with essential electrification solutions, including LED lights, a fan, and a phone charging socket, marking the first time these residents access modern amenities in decades.

While applauding the progress made, Kumar underscored the ongoing issues of inadequate road connectivity and the high cost of diesel irrigation, vowing to address these concerns with the Deputy Chief Minister for comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

