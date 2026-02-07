Brightening Lives: Solar Light Reaches Remote Tribal Hamlets

In a significant stride towards sustainable development, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated an off-grid solar project, lighting up the lives of over 600 tribal households in the remote Nallamalla Forest, Prakasam district.

The ambitious endeavor, costing approximately Rs 3 crore, equips 611 tribal families with essential electrification solutions, including LED lights, a fan, and a phone charging socket, marking the first time these residents access modern amenities in decades.

While applauding the progress made, Kumar underscored the ongoing issues of inadequate road connectivity and the high cost of diesel irrigation, vowing to address these concerns with the Deputy Chief Minister for comprehensive development.

