Andhra Pradesh: Pioneering India's Blue Economy and Industrial Revolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted Andhra Pradesh's crucial role in India's Blue Economy, driven by the 2026-27 Union Budget. The state is set to benefit from strategic investment in fisheries and industrial corridors, crucial for positioning India as a globally competitive, innovation-led economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:20 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, emphasized Andhra Pradesh's significant role in India's Blue Economy initiative, a key focus of the Union Budget 2026-27. Highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to this economic mission, Singh outlined plans that place fisheries, marine exports and coastal infrastructure at the core of India's growth strategy.

During a media briefing in Vijayawada, Singh referred to the budget as a strategic roadmap for a future-ready India by 2047. He noted that despite global economic uncertainties, India remains focused on sustainable and investment-driven growth. Key initiatives such as deep-sea fishing and new export policies aim to boost fishermen's income and enhance India's status as a blue ocean nation.

Singh announced measures to modernize marine infrastructure, which will drive the blue economy by integrating logistics, exports and livelihoods. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh's Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor is set to advance manufacturing and renewable energy, aligning with the nation's export aspirations. The minister emphasized Andhra Pradesh's pivotal role in India's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

