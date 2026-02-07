Nationwide Cyber Fraud Unveiled: A Web of Deception

A significant cyber investment fraud spanning across India with international ties was dismantled following the arrest of 12 suspects from six states, police revealed on Saturday.

Those apprehended were allegedly involved in a nationwide scam, leveraging WhatsApp groups to entice investors with false promises of substantial returns.

A quick response from authorities averted projected losses of Rs 500 crore, safeguarded over 1.5 lakh potential victims, and led to the partial recovery of a victim's stolen funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)