Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

Amid fresh tensions, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has leveled serious but unproven allegations against neighboring India, claiming it funds militant groups within Pakistan. This assertion follows a deadly suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad that took the lives of at least 36 people and left over 160 injured.

India, through its Ministry of External Affairs, promptly refuted the claims, categorizing them as unfounded and irrelevant distractions. India's rejection highlights the need for Pakistan to address its growing internal problems instead of blaming external factors.

The mosque bombing has been claimed by Islamic State in Pakistan, a regional Daesh affiliate. Following the attack, four suspects, including an Afghan alleged to be the mastermind, have been apprehended. Naqvi insists that foreign elements are increasing militants' budgets, exacerbating regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)