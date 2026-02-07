Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educational Growth

The Assam cabinet has given the green light to the formation of the 8th state pay commission aimed at revising pay and allowances, with retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das at the helm. This move follows the approval of significant land allocations for educational development.

Amidst these decisions, the cabinet also revised the Operations and Maintenance Policy under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This updated policy aligns with central government instructions, introducing unified operational measures for rural water supplies and emphasizing community roles like Jal Mitra and Jal Sahayak.

In a strive for educational advancement, land has been allotted for Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalaya and the permanent campus of IIM-Guwahati. Additionally, financial assistance has been earmarked for developing an indigenous entrepreneurial scheme, the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan.

