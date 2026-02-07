Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educational Growth

The Assam cabinet approves the 8th state pay commission and land for educational institutions, alongside a revised Jal Jeevan Mission policy. Headed by retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das, the commission will review pay structures. Moreover, land allocations for Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalaya and IIM-Guwahati have been sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:54 IST
Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educational Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet has given the green light to the formation of the 8th state pay commission aimed at revising pay and allowances, with retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das at the helm. This move follows the approval of significant land allocations for educational development.

Amidst these decisions, the cabinet also revised the Operations and Maintenance Policy under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This updated policy aligns with central government instructions, introducing unified operational measures for rural water supplies and emphasizing community roles like Jal Mitra and Jal Sahayak.

In a strive for educational advancement, land has been allotted for Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalaya and the permanent campus of IIM-Guwahati. Additionally, financial assistance has been earmarked for developing an indigenous entrepreneurial scheme, the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026