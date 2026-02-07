Mass Illness Strikes Tribal School: 70 Students Hospitalized

A distressing incident unfolded at a tribal boys' ashram school in Devarapalli village, Polavaram district, as 70 students fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The affected students were swiftly transferred to Rampachodavaram Area Hospital, where many were admitted to the ICU for intensive treatment.

Hospital officials assured that the students are receiving top-notch care and are under vigilant medical supervision. In response to the situation, Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer B. Smarana Raj and local MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi hurried to the hospital, overseeing the treatment closely.

Authorities are taking the incident seriously. An investigation has been initiated, with food samples collected for analysis to determine the cause of the poisoning. More information is expected soon as the inquiry progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)