Ukraine Enforces Sanctions on Firms Aiding Russian Drone Production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has imposed sanctions on foreign manufacturers supplying components critical for Russian military drones and missiles used against Ukraine. Zelenskiy announced the measures, stating that Russia's continued acquisition of such components, despite existing sanctions, necessitates this action.

The targeted sanctions are aimed at firms from China, the UAE, Panama, and former Soviet Union nations, as specified in recent decrees. These companies allegedly enable Russia to escalate its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, with energy and logistics sectors being particularly affected.

Zelenskiy reported that over 2,000 drones and hundreds of missiles have attacked Ukraine's cities and villages in just a week, leading to significant power outages. Additionally, sanctions have been expanded to include the Russian financial sector and entities supporting Russia's cryptocurrency markets.

