Ukraine Enforces Sanctions on Firms Aiding Russian Drone Production
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced sanctions on foreign companies supplying components for Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine. Sanctioned firms include those from China, the UAE, and Panama. Despite negotiations, Russian attacks on Ukraine have intensified, impacting energy and logistics sectors; further sanctions target Russia's financial and crypto sectors.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has imposed sanctions on foreign manufacturers supplying components critical for Russian military drones and missiles used against Ukraine. Zelenskiy announced the measures, stating that Russia's continued acquisition of such components, despite existing sanctions, necessitates this action.
The targeted sanctions are aimed at firms from China, the UAE, Panama, and former Soviet Union nations, as specified in recent decrees. These companies allegedly enable Russia to escalate its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, with energy and logistics sectors being particularly affected.
Zelenskiy reported that over 2,000 drones and hundreds of missiles have attacked Ukraine's cities and villages in just a week, leading to significant power outages. Additionally, sanctions have been expanded to include the Russian financial sector and entities supporting Russia's cryptocurrency markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal says Indian goods will have a competitive advantage due to 18 pc tariff, as China faces 35 pc, other countries 19 pc upwards.
China Deeply Shocked by Islamabad Mosque Attack
WUC Highlights Global Threats from China's Transnational Repression
External factors won't influence India-China trade, says Consul General Qin Jie against backdrop of India's deals with EU, US.
Strengthening Bilateral Ties: China-India Trade Unfazed by External Pressures