China Deeply Shocked by Islamabad Mosque Attack

China has expressed its deep shock following a brutal attack on a Shi'ite mosque in Islamabad, committing to support Pakistan's government in maintaining national security and stability. The Chinese foreign ministry released a statement on Sunday condemning the incident.

The attack, which occurred on Friday, involved an assailant opening fire at the mosque's gates before detonating a suicide bomb. The tragic event has resulted in the loss of at least 31 lives, making it the deadliest attack in Pakistan's capital in more than ten years.

China's vow to back Pakistan in combating such extremist activities underscores the international ramifications of the attack and highlights the bilateral commitment to countering terrorism and ensuring regional safety.