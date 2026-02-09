Tharoor Criticizes Parliamentary Disinterest Amid Budget Discussions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday voiced frustration over the apparent lack of interest by the government and Lok Sabha Speaker in maintaining order during the Union Budget 2026-27 discussions. Tharoor pointed out the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasizing the need for her presence during such pivotal talks in Parliament.

The budget, unveiled by Sitharaman on February 1, was expected to be the focal point of parliamentary debate. However, disruptions emanating from opposition benches, calling for discussions on the India-US trade framework, resulted in less than ten minutes of parliamentary function before an adjournment was called.

Despite calls for decorum from Speaker Om Birla, the opposition's relentless sloganeering continued, leading to the suspension of Question Hour. As talks of a no-confidence motion against Birla surface, Tharoor deftly distanced himself, suggesting inquiries be directed to the Congress's high command.