Left Menu

Revolution or Risk? India's Agricultural Carbon Market Challenge

India's agricultural carbon credit market is a potential climate solution but faces challenges such as reduced crop yields and transparency issues. Companies like Terrablu Climate Technologies explore solutions, but there's concern over methods like biochar, dairy methane mitigation, and whether the market prioritizes finance over farmers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:18 IST
Revolution or Risk? India's Agricultural Carbon Market Challenge
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural carbon credit market holds promise to transform farming into a solution for climate change. However, the shift faces critical challenges such as reduced yields and lack of transparency, primarily from dominant carbon credit firms. This trend poses economic risks for farmers and benefits intermediaries.

A method like biochar, widely marketed in India for its claimed long-term soil carbon benefits, faces skepticism. Scientific studies reveal its actual effectiveness varies based on several agronomic factors, raising doubts about its uniform benefits across diverse landscapes in India. Despite this, biochar-based credits are actively promoted without comprehensive research.

India, a leader in global dairy production, offers untapped potential for methane mitigation. Although its dairy sector's climate footprint is significant, it remains outside the carbon credit discourse unlike other nations. Challenges lie in India's fragmented systems and lack of specific methodologies. Addressing these could make livestock methane a significant climate solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Kosovo's War Crimes: The Trial of Hashim Thaci and Associates

Unveiling Kosovo's War Crimes: The Trial of Hashim Thaci and Associates

 Global
2
Mayawati Critiques Governor's Traditional Speech in Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati Critiques Governor's Traditional Speech in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Crisis Off Libyan Coast

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Crisis Off Libyan Coast

 Global
4
Jammu & Kashmir's Employment Challenge: Mission YUVA's Impact

Jammu & Kashmir's Employment Challenge: Mission YUVA's Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026