Revolution or Risk? India's Agricultural Carbon Market Challenge

India's agricultural carbon credit market holds promise to transform farming into a solution for climate change. However, the shift faces critical challenges such as reduced yields and lack of transparency, primarily from dominant carbon credit firms. This trend poses economic risks for farmers and benefits intermediaries.

A method like biochar, widely marketed in India for its claimed long-term soil carbon benefits, faces skepticism. Scientific studies reveal its actual effectiveness varies based on several agronomic factors, raising doubts about its uniform benefits across diverse landscapes in India. Despite this, biochar-based credits are actively promoted without comprehensive research.

India, a leader in global dairy production, offers untapped potential for methane mitigation. Although its dairy sector's climate footprint is significant, it remains outside the carbon credit discourse unlike other nations. Challenges lie in India's fragmented systems and lack of specific methodologies. Addressing these could make livestock methane a significant climate solution.

