U.S. Energy Secretary to Begin Talks in Venezuela

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is set to visit Venezuela to initiate discussions with officials about the future leadership of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA. He anticipates the country will conduct democratic elections within the next 18 to 24 months, according to a report by Politico.

09-02-2026 15:55 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is poised to make a visit to Venezuela shortly. The purpose of his visit is to engage in discussions with Venezuelan officials, focusing on the future leadership of PDVSA, the country's state-run oil company, Politico reported Monday.

Wright's discussions with Venezuelan authorities are crucial as they aim to set the stage for leadership transitions in the oil company PDVSA. This move comes amid broader efforts to influence democratic processes in the region.

The report by Politico also highlighted Wright's expectations for Venezuela to hold democratic elections in the next 18 to 24 months, marking a significant potential shift in the country's political landscape.

