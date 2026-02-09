U.S. Energy Secretary to Begin Talks in Venezuela

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is poised to make a visit to Venezuela shortly. The purpose of his visit is to engage in discussions with Venezuelan officials, focusing on the future leadership of PDVSA, the country's state-run oil company, Politico reported Monday.

Wright's discussions with Venezuelan authorities are crucial as they aim to set the stage for leadership transitions in the oil company PDVSA. This move comes amid broader efforts to influence democratic processes in the region.

The report by Politico also highlighted Wright's expectations for Venezuela to hold democratic elections in the next 18 to 24 months, marking a significant potential shift in the country's political landscape.

