Enforcement Directorate Launches SIT Probe into Anil Ambani Group's Rs 40,000 Crore Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate has set up a special investigation team to probe a massive banking and corporate fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, valued at Rs 40,000 crore. Official sources disclosed this move, intended to address substantial concerns regarding alleged financial misdealings by the group and associated entities.

Leading the investigation is an additional director from the headquarters investigation unit, backed by a team of experienced investigators. The Supreme Court had previously called for an independent, thorough, and unbiased investigation, reinforcing the ED's mandate to uncover the truth behind these allegations.

Despite being under scrutiny since last year, Anil Ambani and his Reliance Group companies have denied any misconduct. However, the ED continues to vigorously pursue this case, committed to recovering misappropriated funds and ensuring they are returned to rightful claimants.

