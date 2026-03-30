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CPI(M) Demands SIT Probe into Himachal's Land Mafia Scandal

The CPI(M) has called for a Special Investigation Team to examine alleged land mafia operations in Himachal Pradesh. They highlighted the Chester Hills case in Solan, claiming collusion between real estate mafia and bureaucrats. The party warns of protests if the state lacks action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:35 IST
CPI(M) Demands SIT Probe into Himachal's Land Mafia Scandal
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The CPI(M) has pressed for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged activities of land mafias, which include benami land deals, in Himachal Pradesh.

Focusing on the Chester Hills case in Solan, party leaders accused a nexus between real estate mafias and high-ranking officials, resulting in law violations and illegal land acquisition.

Allegations include the breach of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act in the Chester Hill project. Section 118 regulates land purchases by non-Himachalis, mandating prior permission. The Left party warns of intensified protests if governmental intervention is delayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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