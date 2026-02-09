Mystery Surrounds Triple Deaths in Delhi Car Incident

Relatives of the deceased individuals found inside a car on Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi have expressed serious doubts over the preliminary police assessment labeling the incident as a suicide. They are demanding a clearer understanding of the circumstances that led to the deaths.

One of the deceased, Randhir's brother, stated that the family was shocked by the incident, insisting that it did not appear to be suicide. The family claimed no prior knowledge of the woman whose body was found alongside Randhir and another man in the vehicle.

Echoing these concerns, another family member hinted at the possibility of a fourth person being present in the car during the incident. The police received a call about the unresponsive individuals at around 3:50 PM. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sachin Sharma, stated the case is under investigation, with no final conclusions yet drawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)