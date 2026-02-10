Tech Gains & Silver Surge: Markets Rise Amid Global Developments
Global stock indexes, including Japan's Nikkei, rose as investors sought bargains. The yen and gold prices strengthened. U.S. technology shares led Wall Street's gains. Investors await the Federal Reserve's economic data, while oil prices climbed due to geopolitical advisories affecting U.S. vessels near Iran.
Global markets experienced a notable uptick on Monday, with investors capitalizing on discounted stocks from the previous week. U.S. technology shares and silver led the charge, attracting interest after recent declines.
In Japan, stock indexes hit record highs in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory, which strengthened the yen. Similarly, Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded amid political uncertainty following key aide resignations under Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Market watchers anticipate key economic data releases this week that may indicate the Federal Reserve's interest-rate strategy. Meanwhile, geopolitical advisories led to a rise in oil prices as U.S. vessels were cautioned to avoid Iranian waters, impacting U.S. crude and Brent benchmarks.
