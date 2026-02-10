Shivakumar Urges Silence Amid Power-Sharing Tensions in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday morning urged party leaders to refrain from making public statements regarding power sharing, warning that such comments could harm the party. Shivakumar cited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's advice that "it is good if everyone keeps their mouths shut" and emphasized the need to abide by this guidance.

Responding to media questions at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar addressed inquiries about the statements made by leaders on power sharing. He noted that "MLAs, ministers, anyone can make statements in favour of or against me," but stressed that such remarks do not benefit the party. Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism and commitment to overcoming difficulties.

Regarding confusion over high command decisions, Shivakumar clarified that he personally had no confusion, though others might. He mentioned having open discussions with Siddaramaiah and other leaders and expressed hope that tensions could be calmed without unnecessary statements. Shivakumar also highlighted upcoming meetings with high command leaders in Delhi amid ongoing political discussions.