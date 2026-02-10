Taiwan's Trade Team Heads to Final U.S. Talks
Taiwan's trade negotiating team is traveling to the U.S. for final discussions on a recent trade and tariff agreement. The deal, finalized last month, includes reducing tariffs on Taiwan's exports to the U.S. from 20% to 15%, aiming to enhance trade relations.
Taiwan's trade negotiating team has embarked on a final round of discussions in the United States regarding a significant trade and tariff agreement, the government announced Tuesday.
This agreement, reached last month, stipulates a reduction in tariffs on Taiwan's exports to the U.S., lowering the rates from 20% to 15%.
The negotiation aims to strengthen the trading relationship between the two economies, fostering economic cooperation and mutual benefit.
