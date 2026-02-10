Taiwan's Trade Team Heads to Final U.S. Talks

Taiwan's trade negotiating team has embarked on a final round of discussions in the United States regarding a significant trade and tariff agreement, the government announced Tuesday.

This agreement, reached last month, stipulates a reduction in tariffs on Taiwan's exports to the U.S., lowering the rates from 20% to 15%.

The negotiation aims to strengthen the trading relationship between the two economies, fostering economic cooperation and mutual benefit.

