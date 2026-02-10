Miraculous Medical Intervention: Doctors Save Teen After Toxic Chemical Consumption

Doctors at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad have achieved a medical miracle, saving the life of a 16-year-old girl who mistakenly consumed a corrosive toilet-cleaning chemical. The substance completely destroyed her stomach, forcing emergency surgical intervention by a distinguished team led by Dr. Shailesh Puntambekar and Dr. Arjun Goel.

Facing severe abdominal injuries and corrosive poisoning, the patient, identified as Jyoti, underwent a high-risk total gastrectomy. This critical operation required the complete removal of her stomach to control infection and provide an alternative nutrition method. The medical team's priority was to ensure her survival through complex and meticulous surgical efforts.

Post-surgery, Jyoti's critical condition stabilized, and a subsequent reconstructive procedure utilized part of her colon to restore her digestive tract. Dr. Shailesh Puntambekar described her survival as exceptionally rare, emphasizing the need for rapid medical response and teamwork. Jyoti's journey underscores timely medical intervention's crucial role in overcoming life-threatening emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)