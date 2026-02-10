Left Menu

Miraculous Medical Intervention: Doctors Save Teen After Toxic Chemical Consumption

Doctors at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad engineered a remarkable medical rescue for a 16-year-old girl who accidentally ingested a corrosive chemical, causing catastrophic stomach damage. Renowned surgeons executed life-saving procedures to replace her stomach, allowing the teen a chance at recovery and a return to near-normal life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:37 IST
Miraculous Medical Intervention: Doctors Save Teen After Toxic Chemical Consumption
Doctors perform rare life-saving surgeries to save 16-year-old (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad have achieved a medical miracle, saving the life of a 16-year-old girl who mistakenly consumed a corrosive toilet-cleaning chemical. The substance completely destroyed her stomach, forcing emergency surgical intervention by a distinguished team led by Dr. Shailesh Puntambekar and Dr. Arjun Goel.

Facing severe abdominal injuries and corrosive poisoning, the patient, identified as Jyoti, underwent a high-risk total gastrectomy. This critical operation required the complete removal of her stomach to control infection and provide an alternative nutrition method. The medical team's priority was to ensure her survival through complex and meticulous surgical efforts.

Post-surgery, Jyoti's critical condition stabilized, and a subsequent reconstructive procedure utilized part of her colon to restore her digestive tract. Dr. Shailesh Puntambekar described her survival as exceptionally rare, emphasizing the need for rapid medical response and teamwork. Jyoti's journey underscores timely medical intervention's crucial role in overcoming life-threatening emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Confrontation or Crackdown? The Rising Tensions Between ICE and Activists

Confrontation or Crackdown? The Rising Tensions Between ICE and Activists

 Global
2
Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Triumph: Surges to 35% PAT Increase

Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Triumph: Surges to 35% PAT Increase

 India
3
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi to Son Arjun's Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi to Son Arjun's Wedding

 India
4
U.S.-China Rivalry: A Harmonious Competition?

U.S.-China Rivalry: A Harmonious Competition?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026