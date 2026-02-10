Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Language and Identity Clash at RSS Event

Minister Nitesh Rane rebuffs Raj Thackeray's critique of RSS’s event, asserting Mohan Bhagwat's respect for all languages. Criticism of linguistic comments sparks controversy as both Rane and Chief Minister Fadnavis dismiss Thackeray's claims. Event attendance incites further debate on Hindu identity and regional pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:23 IST
Maharashtra Politics: Language and Identity Clash at RSS Event
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday countered Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's criticism of the RSS's centenary event, refuting claims that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat disrespected any language. Speaking at a press conference, Rane emphasized that Bhagwat, in fact, encouraged pride in one's mother tongue and questioned Thackeray's remarks on Hinduism.

Rane, who attended the event, clarified that Bhagwat had spoken in English to emphasize linguistic inclusion, countering Thackeray's accusations. The MNS chief had criticized Bhagwat for comments on language protests, asserting that regional identities are valid in India. Rane further accused Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray of lacking the Hindu spirit compared to actor Salman Khan, who attended the event.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also dismissed Raj Thackeray's allegations, attributing criticism to a lack of invitation to the event. Fadnavis stated that the event was attended by a cross-section of society who wanted clarity on RSS's ideologies, suggesting opposition stemmed from misinformation and a lack of engagement with the Sangh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

