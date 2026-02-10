Punjab's Potash Exploration: A Step Towards Food Security

Punjab's Mines and Geology Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, announced a significant advancement in the state's mineral exploration efforts, with the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust greenlighting a new reconnaissance survey for potash in the Fazilka district.

The project, covering 48 sq km, has been allocated a budget of Rs 19.03 crore and will be executed by Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd. It aims to establish a detailed inventory of potash resources over the next 21 months, with periodic reviews to ensure progress.

Goyal underscored the strategic importance of potash exploration for national food security, urging swift action. The Geological Survey of India has also planned further surveys in Fazilka's Kera Khera and Saiyadwala Blocks to expand exploration coverage, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the region's mineral potential.

