U.S. Eases Oil Sanctions, Greenlights Venezuelan Exploration

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a license for oil and gas exploration in Venezuela, aiming to increase production. Previously restricted by sanctions, this move allows the use of U.S. equipment and services. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez's government has negotiated significant deals with the U.S., boosting Venezuela's oil output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken a significant step by issuing a general license to advance oil and gas exploration and production in Venezuela, a measure poised to boost the country's output significantly.

This development follows the captured leadership of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, leading to a gradual relaxation of sanctions. Oil drillers in Venezuela now have the authorization to utilize specialized U.S. equipment, a move set to enhance production from nearly 1 million barrels per day, with expectations of a 20% increase.

Key agreements, including a remarkable $2 billion oil supply deal plus a forthcoming $100 billion reconstruction plan, are planned to reshape Venezuela's oil industry, offering autonomy to foreign companies while addressing historical expropriation issues faced by firms like Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

