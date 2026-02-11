Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal Blueprint: Yogi Adityanath Unveils Decennial Vision

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauds a decade of transformative development in Uttar Pradesh under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership ahead of the state budget announcement. The budget, termed a 'decennial testament,' signals commitment to self-reliance, aiming for a USD 1 trillion economy, and focusing on inclusive growth.

As Uttar Pradesh braces for its new financial plan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spotlighted the past decade as a transformative period under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. CM Yogi took to social media platform 'X', proclaiming 'New Uttar Pradesh in a New India' as an era marked by unprecedented growth.

The Chief Minister described the forthcoming budget, which will be his administration's tenth consecutive, as a 'decennial testament' to their sustained commitment to the aspirations of 25 crore citizens. Yogi emphasized that the government's policies pivot around good governance and public welfare, contributing to a self-reliant and developed state.

The budget aims to create a robust framework for Uttar Pradesh's ambitious target of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. Ensuring the dignity of the poor, empowerment of youth and women, and prosperity of farmers are central to this plan, which aligns with the broader vision for 'Developed India-2047' and a prosperous future for New Uttar Pradesh.

