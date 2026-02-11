Left Menu

Delhi HC Examines Missing-Person Case Protocols Amid Rising Concerns

The Delhi High Court has demanded responses from several authorities on a PIL about missing-person cases in Delhi-NCR. The PIL, filed by an NGO, highlights institutional failures in enforcing investigative protocols and calls for structural reforms. Responses are sought from government bodies, with the next hearing on February 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:46 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday instructed various governmental bodies to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that raises alarms over the handling of missing-person cases in the Delhi-NCR area. Authorities such as the Central and Delhi Governments, the Delhi Police, and the National Crime Records Bureau have been directed to submit their replies.

During the proceedings, inquiries were made regarding any related matters pending before the Supreme Court. The case will be revisited on February 18. Filed by an NGO focused on civil liberties and child rights, the PIL aims for a writ of mandamus to ensure the implementation of a 'right to be found' within the scope of the constitutional right to life.

The petition cites severe deficiencies in enforcing investigative protocols and claims existing orders and protocols are often overlooked, resulting in a high number of missing-persons reports. Citing past judicial decisions, the plea seeks a stronger legal framework and judicial oversight for accountability.

Recommendations include enforcing the 'Golden Hour' protocol for locating missing individuals promptly, registering Zero FIRs without delay, and enhancing digital tracking measures. The petition advocates for improved inter-agency coordination and accountability for police officials regarding investigative delays, suggesting a court-monitored system for ensuring compliance.

Legal questions raised include the recognition of a 'right to be found' under Article 21, whether procedural lapses constitute state inaction requiring judicial intervention, and whether ongoing judicial oversight is warranted to address systemic failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

