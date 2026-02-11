BJP's Bindal Criticizes Himachal Govt Over Financial Mismanagement

In the midst of escalating political tensions surrounding the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal launched a scathing critique against the Congress-led government on Wednesday. Speaking in Shimla, Bindal accused the Sukhu administration of severe economic mismanagement, risking the state's financial stability in pursuit of favoritism.

Bindal charged the government with halting development projects and diverting public funds, claiming, "In three years, not only were developmental works stopped but crores of rupees were distributed among friends." He argued that the precarious economic standing has forced the government to use the RDG cessation as an excuse to sidestep electoral promises.

Further criticisms from Bindal included allegations of illegal appointments of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries struck down by the court, costly legal expenditure, and unfulfilled disaster relief promises. He expressed dissatisfaction with the government's fiscal priorities, highlighting lavish spending on political placements rather than public welfare, and warned of the state edging toward bankruptcy due to mismanaged finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)