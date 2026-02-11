Left Menu

BJP's Bindal Criticizes Himachal Govt Over Financial Mismanagement

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress-led Sukhu government of economic mismanagement, claiming it led the state to financial distress. Bindal criticized the government’s handling of the Revenue Deficit Grant issue, appointment practices, and alleged excessive spending on legal fees and political appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:36 IST
BJP's Bindal Criticizes Himachal Govt Over Financial Mismanagement
Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of escalating political tensions surrounding the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal launched a scathing critique against the Congress-led government on Wednesday. Speaking in Shimla, Bindal accused the Sukhu administration of severe economic mismanagement, risking the state's financial stability in pursuit of favoritism.

Bindal charged the government with halting development projects and diverting public funds, claiming, "In three years, not only were developmental works stopped but crores of rupees were distributed among friends." He argued that the precarious economic standing has forced the government to use the RDG cessation as an excuse to sidestep electoral promises.

Further criticisms from Bindal included allegations of illegal appointments of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries struck down by the court, costly legal expenditure, and unfulfilled disaster relief promises. He expressed dissatisfaction with the government's fiscal priorities, highlighting lavish spending on political placements rather than public welfare, and warned of the state edging toward bankruptcy due to mismanaged finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

 Global
2
Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

 Global
4
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026