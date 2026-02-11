Left Menu

Stocks Climb as Jobs Report Beats Expectations

U.S. stock futures surged on Wednesday following a robust jobs report that surpassed expectations. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 130,000 in January, exceeding predictions of a 70,000 increase. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.3%. Major stock indices, including Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, showed gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:17 IST
U.S. stock index futures made significant strides on Wednesday following a surprisingly strong jobs report that outperformed expectations. The Labor Department revealed nonfarm payrolls surged by 130,000 in January, surpassing economists' forecasts of a 70,000 increase.

The unemployment rate saw a decline to 4.3%, in contrast to the anticipated 4.4% figure. This data fueled optimism in the markets.

As of 08:32 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis climbed 165 points or 0.33%, S&P 500 E-minis gained 26.75 points or 0.39%, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis advanced by 108.75 points, or 0.43%.

