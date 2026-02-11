Stocks Climb as Jobs Report Beats Expectations
U.S. stock index futures made significant strides on Wednesday following a surprisingly strong jobs report that outperformed expectations. The Labor Department revealed nonfarm payrolls surged by 130,000 in January, surpassing economists' forecasts of a 70,000 increase.
The unemployment rate saw a decline to 4.3%, in contrast to the anticipated 4.4% figure. This data fueled optimism in the markets.
As of 08:32 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis climbed 165 points or 0.33%, S&P 500 E-minis gained 26.75 points or 0.39%, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis advanced by 108.75 points, or 0.43%.