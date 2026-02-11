Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Declares Zero Tolerance on Law and Order

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes strict enforcement of law and order, urging immediate action on crimes and heightened surveillance. During a high-level meeting, he stressed accountability and swift legal action against habitual offenders to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:01 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster law enforcement in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared a zero-tolerance policy towards any compromise in law and order during a high-level meeting. He instructed the Director General of Police to ensure prompt registration of FIRs in all criminal cases and to take robust action against offenders, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister urged officials to maintain tight surveillance on repeat and organized offenders, identifying and prosecuting them with stringent legal measures to uphold the rule of law and strengthen public confidence. He emphasized the importance of police alertness, diligence, and responsibility in enhancing the operational efficiency of police stations and increasing patrols in vulnerable regions.

Dhami also called for special initiatives to improve traffic management and security in urban centers. He issued a stern warning that any attempts to disrupt peace by anti-social elements or those challenging legal frameworks would face severe repercussions. Underlining his government's commitment to a 'Crime-Free Uttarakhand,' he highlighted that public safety and effective governance are paramount, with non-compliance by officials leading to accountable measures.

