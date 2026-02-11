Bomb Threats Persist as Panic Envelops Patna Civil Court

Panic ensued in the Bihar capital as the Patna Civil Court faced another bomb threat on Wednesday, conveyed through an email. Authorities swiftly evacuated the court premises and halted judicial proceedings to ensure public safety.

The alarming email, received around 1 a.m. in the office of the District and Sessions Judge, warned of RDX planted within the court complex. In response, police and administration teams promptly restricted public access and mobilized bomb disposal squads, alongside a dog squad, to launch a meticulous search operation.

Patna City's Superintendent of Police (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, confirmed ongoing comprehensive checks in the fallout of this threatening message. Despite such incidents recurring, investigative efforts continue to unveil the perpetrators behind these repeated threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)