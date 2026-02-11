Left Menu

Bomb Threats Persist as Panic Envelops Patna Civil Court

A fresh bomb threat via email forced the evacuation of Patna Civil Court on Wednesday. Police and bomb disposal teams conducted a thorough search after receiving claims of RDX inside the complex. Similar threats have previously triggered heightened security measures at the court premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:27 IST
Bomb Threats Persist as Panic Envelops Patna Civil Court
Patna Civil Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panic ensued in the Bihar capital as the Patna Civil Court faced another bomb threat on Wednesday, conveyed through an email. Authorities swiftly evacuated the court premises and halted judicial proceedings to ensure public safety.

The alarming email, received around 1 a.m. in the office of the District and Sessions Judge, warned of RDX planted within the court complex. In response, police and administration teams promptly restricted public access and mobilized bomb disposal squads, alongside a dog squad, to launch a meticulous search operation.

Patna City's Superintendent of Police (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, confirmed ongoing comprehensive checks in the fallout of this threatening message. Despite such incidents recurring, investigative efforts continue to unveil the perpetrators behind these repeated threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say

Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace clo...

 United States
2
Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley

Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley

 India
3
Bank of Canada policymakers see Fed independence threats adding to global turmoil

Bank of Canada policymakers see Fed independence threats adding to global tu...

 Global
4
Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disruption

Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026