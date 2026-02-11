Bomb Threats Persist as Panic Envelops Patna Civil Court
A fresh bomb threat via email forced the evacuation of Patna Civil Court on Wednesday. Police and bomb disposal teams conducted a thorough search after receiving claims of RDX inside the complex. Similar threats have previously triggered heightened security measures at the court premises.
- Country:
- India
Panic ensued in the Bihar capital as the Patna Civil Court faced another bomb threat on Wednesday, conveyed through an email. Authorities swiftly evacuated the court premises and halted judicial proceedings to ensure public safety.
The alarming email, received around 1 a.m. in the office of the District and Sessions Judge, warned of RDX planted within the court complex. In response, police and administration teams promptly restricted public access and mobilized bomb disposal squads, alongside a dog squad, to launch a meticulous search operation.
Patna City's Superintendent of Police (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, confirmed ongoing comprehensive checks in the fallout of this threatening message. Despite such incidents recurring, investigative efforts continue to unveil the perpetrators behind these repeated threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- Civil Court
- bomb threat
- RDX
- evacuation
- security
- police
- investigation
- Bihar
- judicial proceedings
ALSO READ
Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley
UPDATE 9-El Paso flights resume after sudden closure due to drone security concerns
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives threat email, probe underway: Police.
Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Protest Over Police Inaction on Financial Fraud Allegations
British Police Probe Allegations Against Prince Andrew Over Shared Documents with Epstein