Tensions Soar as China Targets EU Imports with Anti-Dumping Duties

China's commerce ministry has heightened trade tensions with the European Union by imposing or threatening anti-dumping measures on imports from pork to brandy. This move comes after the EU levied duties on Chinese electric vehicles in 2024, intensifying the economic skirmishes between the two regions.

In the latest developments in this trade saga, China's investigations are extending into various EU sectors. On the radar are French wines, which may face reciprocal tariffs if France pushes for similar actions against Chinese goods. Similarly, the Chinese ministry slapped duties of up to 34.9% on EU brandy producers, with major exceptions for companies selling higher-priced cognacs.

The ongoing trade battle also sees China finalizing anti-subsidy duties on EU dairy products and maintaining anti-dumping duties on rubber. These measures underscore the strained relations and economic friction between the EU and China, affecting multiple industries and billions in trade.