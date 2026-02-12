Left Menu

Nearly 300,000 people without power, water supply in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack, deputy PM says

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:02 IST
​Nearly ​300,000 ‌people were ​left without electricity and ‌water supply in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa ‌after a Russian ‌attack, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba ⁠said ​on ⁠Thursday.

He added that close ⁠to 200 buildings in ​the city were ⁠left without heating, while ⁠10,000 ​consumers were also left without heating ⁠in the southeastern ⁠city ⁠of Dnipro.

