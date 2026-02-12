Nearly 300,000 people without power, water supply in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack, deputy PM says
Nearly 300,000 people were left without electricity and water supply in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa after a Russian attack, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday.
He added that close to 200 buildings in the city were left without heating, while 10,000 consumers were also left without heating in the southeastern city of Dnipro.
