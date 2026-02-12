Left Menu

RBI issues draft directions to revamp Kisan Credit Card scheme, seeks comments by March 6

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:14 IST
RBI issues draft directions to revamp Kisan Credit Card scheme, seeks comments by March 6
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday issued draft directions to revise and consolidate guidelines on the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, aimed at expanding coverage, streamlining operational aspects and addressing emerging requirements in the agriculture sector. The central bank has invited comments and feedback on the draft guidelines from regulated entities, members of the public and other stakeholders by March 6, 2026, the release said. The RBI has proposed to standardise crop seasons in terms of duration to bring uniformity in loan sanction and repayment schedules. Short-duration crops have been defined with a 12-month cycle, while long-duration crops have been pegged at 18 months. To better align loan tenure with crop cycles, especially for longer-duration crops, the tenure of KCC has been extended to six years. The central bank has also proposed aligning drawing limits under the KCC with the scale of finance for each crop season to ensure that farmers receive adequate credit based on the actual cost of cultivation. Further, expenses related to technological interventions such as soil testing, real-time weather forecasts and certification for organic or good agricultural practices have been included as eligible components. These will be covered within the 20 per cent additional component currently allowed towards repairs and maintenance of farm assets. Release of the draft guidelines come after an announcement to this effect made by the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at this February's monetary policy statement.

