Mizoram targets piped natural gas rollout by early 2028

Mizoram is likely to begin using piped natural gas (PNG) by early 2028, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova said on Thursday, as work on the Tripura-Mizoram natural gas pipeline gathers pace. The 119.5-km pipeline, being executed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL) under the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid, has achieved 45 per cent overall completion and is expected to be ready by December 2027, officials said. Addressing a 'Sensitisation Workshop on City Gas Distribution' here, Lalchhanzova said IGGL is on track to extend the primary pipeline up to Sihhmui by March 2027. After completion of the pipeline up to Sihhmui, the Tripura Natural Gas Company Ltd (TNGCL) will begin developing the city gas distribution network to supply PNG to households in Aizawl and Mamit, he said. ''After the IGGL completes the installation of the gas pipeline up to Sihhmui by March 2027, TNGCL will begin connecting PNG for Aizawl and Mamit and it is expected to be operational for the Mizo people by early 2028,'' the minister said. The workshop was organised jointly by TNGCL and the Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to address public concerns and discuss technical and economic aspects of the project. Lalchhanzova said he recently inspected gas infrastructure in Agartala and noted that Tripura has been using PNG for over three decades, with more than 60,000 consumers. He said the project would help reduce operational costs for the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants. TNGCL Managing Director Pralay Patra said expansion of natural gas infrastructure was aligned with the Centre's target of raising the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030. ''This is more than a commercial venture. It is a commitment to a cleaner environment,'' Patra said, adding that natural gas is a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels. The Tripura-Mizoram pipeline originates from the Panisagar receiving terminal in Tripura and passes through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam and Darlak before reaching near Mamit. It will then proceed to Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui receiving terminal, around 21 km from Aizawl. IGGL officials said welding work has been completed up to 52 per cent, while pipe lowering stands at 40 per cent.

