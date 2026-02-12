Set 210, Namibia reach 88/4 in 10 overs against India
India spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets to leave Namibia in trouble at 88 for four after 10 overs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Set a target of 210, Gerhard Erasmus and Zane Green were batting on 18 and 1 respectively, as the African side trailed the hosts by 122 runs at the halfway stage of their innings. Earlier, opener Ishan Kishan (61 off 24 balls) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (52 off 28) struck belligerent half-centuries to power India to 209/9. Nambia skipper Erasmus returned excellent figures of 4/20 from his full quota of four overs. Brief scores: India: 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4/20). Namibia: 88/4 in 10 overs (Louren Steenkamp 29; Varun Chakravarthy 3/7).
