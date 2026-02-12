Left Menu

Set 210, Namibia reach 88/4 in 10 overs against India

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets to leave Namibia in trouble at 88 for four after 10 overs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Brief scores India 2099 in 20 overs Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52 Gerhard Erasmus 420. Namibia 884 in 10 overs Louren Steenkamp 29 Varun Chakravarthy 37.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:53 IST
Set 210, Namibia reach 88/4 in 10 overs against India
  • Country:
  • India

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets to leave Namibia in trouble at 88 for four after 10 overs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Set a target of 210, Gerhard Erasmus and Zane Green were batting on 18 and 1 respectively, as the African side trailed the hosts by 122 runs at the halfway stage of their innings. Earlier, opener Ishan Kishan (61 off 24 balls) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (52 off 28) struck belligerent half-centuries to power India to 209/9. Nambia skipper Erasmus returned excellent figures of 4/20 from his full quota of four overs. Brief scores: India: 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4/20). Namibia: 88/4 in 10 overs (Louren Steenkamp 29; Varun Chakravarthy 3/7).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

 India
2
Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

 India
3
I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

 India
4
UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar says

UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026